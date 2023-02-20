Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold and the city council recently signed a proclamation declaring February as Black History Month in Webster Groves. The proclamation honored two residents who made important contributions to the city -— Ollye Ashford and Willa Washington.
Ashford and Washington were both pillars of the community and strong forces for civil rights in Webster Groves. Ashford was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Webster Groves, a Sunday School teacher, and a ministry leader of Home and World missions. She served in the church’s Food Ministry, was the church’s liaison to the Red Cross and was a volunteer with Webster-Rock Hill Ministries.
Washington was also an active member of the First Baptist Church of Webster Groves, and a volunteer with Webster-Rock Hill Ministries. She was one of the first African American students to graduate from Webster Groves High School. She became a teacher and was the first female African American in her field to oversee all residential construction in St. Louis County. She served on the Webster Groves Plan Commission, and various committees for the Douglass Alumni group and the Webster Groves School District.
Both womens’ families attended the Feb. 7 Webster Groves City Council meeting to accept the honor.