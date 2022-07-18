Pastor Jason Bryles was recently appointed to serve at Webster Hills United Methodist Church, 698 W. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves.
The appointment, made by United Methodist Bishop Bob Farr, is historic. Bryles is the congregation’s first Black pastor.
“This is Webster Hills’ first Black pastor, and this is also my first time leading a predominately white congregation,” said Bryles. “It demonstrates the congregation’s openness to being led by someone new. The appointment is just the beginning; we can model a world radically transformed in divisive times. We are blessed with the privilege of seeing the world through different lenses, which lends the blessing of experiences.”
Bryles comes to Webster Hills from the historic Centennial United Methodist Church in Kansas City, Missouri, where he served as senior pastor for six years. Prior to that he served as the church’s associate pastor for three years. Bryles also served St. Andrew UMC in Kansas City.
“I am very excited about learning more about the history and culture of Webster Groves and what makes doing ministry unique in this context,” he said.
Bryles is a talented violinist who loves to play chamber music and in orchestras. While in Kansas City, he played with the Medical Arts Symphony and the Midwest Chamber Ensemble.
Bryles is a graduate of the University of Kansas with a bachelor’s degree in African/African American Studies with a concentration in sociology. He received his theological training at Saint Paul School of Theology in Kansas City, graduating with a master of Divinity with a specialization in Black Church Studies.
Webster Hills UMC has been a part of the Webster Groves area since 1930s.