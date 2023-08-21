Webster Groves High School graduate Zach Andrews and senior Miles Cole for a second consecutive time have been selected as trombonists to the Monterey Jazz Festival Next Generation Jazz Orchestra.
The orchestra brings together 20 of the most accomplished high school jazz musicians from across the country and is directed by Grammy-nominated pianist and composer Gerald Clayton. Tenure in the Next Generation Jazz Orchestra culminates in a main stage performance at the Monterey Jazz Festival this September with 2023 Artist-in-Residence Lakecia Benjamin.
Established in 1971, former members of the Next Generation Jazz Orchestra are a formidable list of contemporary stars in the jazz world including Benny Green, Patrice Rushen, Joshua Redman, Ambrose Akinmusire and many others.
Additionally, Webster Groves High student Cole (trombone) was appointed to the prestigious Vail Jazz Workshop. The workshop selects a dozen of North America’s most gifted, dedicated and promising young jazz musicians from a broad field of talented applicants, with the 12 students receiving scholarships to rehearse and perform in the 10-day Vail Jazz Workshop later this month (Aug. 26 through Sept. 4) in Vail, Colorado.
Workshop alumni include a veritable “Who’s Who” of the most successful jazz and commercial musicians in the world including names like Benny Benack III, Lakecia Benjamin, Summer Camargo, Tia Fuller, Robert Glasper, Russell Hall, Keyon Harrold, Chad Lefkowitz-Brown and Elena Pinderhughes.