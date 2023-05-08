Webster Groves High School teacher Margaret Piper-Zamudio had harsh words for administrators at a school board meeting on April 27, during which she claimed she was punished for taking weekly family/medical leave and was forced to resign.
Although officials with the Webster Groves School District declined to provide details on Piper-Zamudio’s resignation citing confidential personnel matters, the district maintains that some parts of her story are false.
“Although we do not discuss personnel matters, it’s important to clarify that there is much information being circulated
about this matter that is not accurate,” said Derek Duncan, the district’s director of communications. “While this is disheartening to see, we remain dedicated to ensuring our students have the most capable, compassionate and committed teachers and staff working in support of their learning every single day.”
Piper-Zamudio was an English teacher at Webster Groves High School for four years. In her second year, in 2019, her 16-year-old son died by suicide.
Piper-Zamudio took two months off, returning in February 2020, and finished the year teaching virtually following the pandemic lockdown. She began the next year teaching virtually and finished the year teaching both virtually and in the classroom. In 2021, her first year back entirely in the classroom, she found that life had caught up with her.
“I was delirious from the stress of COVID and intensely grieving my son. I came home many nights and went directly to bed. My health was deteriorating and
I knew what I was doing was simply not sustainable,” she said.
Piper-Zamudio’s said her therapist recommended she take intermittent leave during the next school year, moving to a four-day work week. In July 2022, she was offered a position as a study hall teacher while her English position was filled by someone with a one-year contract.
While it was not addressed as such, Piper-Zamudio viewed the move as a demotion. She said she received no outline of what the role entailed and was not told what was expected of her.
Despite implementing a syllabus, weekly grade checks, goal tracking and numerous other resources for student success, her supervisors told her in March that her contract would not be renewed for next year. Piper-Zamudio said she was told she could instead choose to resign, but she had less than two hours to make the decision.
“This treatment showed no respect for me, no care for my well-being, and was so completely unexpected and handled so poorly that I sought aid and support from the high school’s WG NEA (National Education Association) union representatives,” she said.
Piper-Zamudio said the reasons for her dismissal surrounded concerns over her “absenteeism and professional performance.”
But she denies those allegations. Aside from one instance in which she left her class with another teacher to leave school 10 minutes early, she said all of her other absences were excused.
Regarding her performance, Piper-Zamudio said she was given no feedback, verbally or written, during her time as a study hall teacher, outside of suggestions in iObservation, professional development software used by the district.
“All administrators give teachers performance rating scores in iObservation and occasionally leave suggestive feedback,” she said. “The culture at Webster Groves is you look at that feedback, you might change a few things, but it’s not mandatory to follow. Had I ever been told, ‘Margaret, you’re expected to do X, Y, Z,’ I would have done that, but there was never any conversation to that effect.”
Piper-Zamudio publicly expressed her sadness in leaving the district at the April 27 school board meeting. She also asked for an apology from her supervisors, Webster Groves High School Principal Matt Irvin and Assistant Principal Jenna Klenke-Galbreath.
“I feel like the district punished me for taking care of myself after my son’s death. What does this say about how the district views bereavement and mental health?” she said. “If administrators want to run Webster Groves High School under a culture of fear, confusion and deceit, then they are succeeding. Unlike what they provided me, I am providing you with the necessary information to allow growth and change.
“I would also like the board to examine how administration is trained to use evaluative tools in a consistent and equitable manner,” she continued. “Lastly, I ask the board to investigate and monitor the culture and climate of WGHS. Ineffective leadership leads to poor treatment of staff and damaged morale, which ultimately negatively impacts our beloved students and their learning.”
“The Final Straw”
Sarah Gray, who has taught at Webster Groves High School since 2002, spoke in support of Piper-Zamudio at the April 27 board meeting.
Gray said following the news of her colleague’s non-renewal, one of Piper-Zamudio’s students took it upon himself to collect student feedback to demonstrate how loved she is in the school community.
“In this document, there are 260-plus comments from students. Margaret has only been here for five years. I’ve been here for 20 (years), and I don’t know you could collect this many comments for me,” Gray said through tears. “I think the students make it clear that the choice to let this teacher go was a poor one.
“I think our district and our students are suffering because of it,” Gray added. “In a time when it is difficult to retain good teachers in this profession, it’s something to be looked at and is a cause for concern. I know there are other staff members who are leaving this year because this was the final straw.”
This is not the first time in recent years that Webster teachers have butted heads with administration. There was public outcry when Melissa Rainey, a popular teacher at Webster Groves High, was indefinitely suspended in 2021.
While the district did not explain its decision, students surmised the suspension was in response to a Turkey Day Spirit Week activity, in which high school seniors left class 10 minutes early to dance in the courtyard. Rainey allegedly supplied the music with a speaker aimed out of her classroom window. Rainey was allowed back in the classroom several weeks later, but resigned before the following school year.
Another teacher, who asked to remain anonymous, said it comes down to the administration’s lack of competency and empathy for its teachers.
“The sheer number of teachers who have left the building in recent years — that’s who these kids are losing,” the teacher said. “Teachers who leave are too scared to speak since they don’t want to burn bridges. Teachers who stay won’t speak because they’re scared something will happen.”
Piper-Zamudio said that’s exactly why she’s speaking out.
“While there are many amazing things that transpired while I was in the district, there are glaring weaknesses, including lack of transparency, communication and clear understanding of what’s expected,” she said. “The whole decision was flippant. It was passive aggressive. I just want people to know, for my daughters and for my students, we don’t treat people like this. We don’t raise our kids to be like this.”