Webster Groves High School senior Bennet Loving and junior Calum Shank have shattered several records this swim and dive season.
At recent meets, Loving broke his own six-dive record twice, making the now-standing school record 336.35. He also broke his own 11-dive school record this week at conference championships with a score of 547.15.
Shank broke two of his own school records at recent meets with times of 1:00.85 for the 100 breaststroke and 1:58.52 for the 200 IM. Shank also broke the 100 free record, held since 2016, with a time of 49.29, and the 500 free record from 2012 with a time of 4:59.67.
Loving and Shank competed in the Red tier conference championship meet this week and will participate in the state meet at the St. Peters Rec Plex next month on Nov. 11 and 12.