Webster Groves High School students Chris Hollandsworth and Kam Tessler took second place in two local pitch competitions, earning $4,000 for their sneaker resale company, Refreshedkicks.
The two set up the company through the school’s Thrive incubator class in which students create and run their own small business. Hollandsworth and Tessler purchase high-end sneakers during shoe drops and resell their stock to customers.
Refreshedkicks has over 415 sneaker sales. In addition to selling sneakers locally, they also sell on Instagram, StockX and GOAT. The students came in second at Battle of the Saints, earning $500, and The Big Pitch, earning $3,500. The Big Pitch is organized by Catalyst (Clayton, Brentwood, Ladue and University City school districts). Battle of the Saints is organized by Parkway School District’s Spark! Program.