Five members of the Webster Groves High School Echo staff have been approved for membership in Quill and Scroll, the international honor society for high school journalists. Quill and Scroll selects students based on their “superior work” in school journalism or media, as well as their scholastic achievements. The new members are, from left to right: junior Owen Crews, senior Emily Goben, junior Maren DeMargel, junior Izzy Poole and sophomore Calum Schank. The Echo is Webster Groves High School student newspaper, and English teacher Donald Johnson serves as the advisor.