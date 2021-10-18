Webster Groves High School is seeking military veterans to participate in a special Veterans Day program on Friday, Nov. 12, at the high school, 100 Selma Ave.
The social studies department is putting together panels of veterans who can speak about their experiences to classes throughout the day. Participants can stay for the whole day or part of it. The day will begin with breakfast in the cafeteria, followed by an opening program honoring veterans.
Those interested may call Terry Verstraete, 314-963-6400, ext. 11282 or email verstraete.terry@wgmail.org. Masks will be required in the high school building.