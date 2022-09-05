For the second year in a row, the St. Louis Suburban Athletic Conference has awarded the Commissioner’s Cup to Webster Groves High School.
The Commissioner’s Cup is awarded annually to one of the conference’s 31 schools as a symbol of overall improvement and excellence in Suburban and Missouri State High School Activities Association sponsored championships.
Webster Groves was awarded the Commissioner’s Cup for the first time based on the 2020-21 school year that saw Statesmen athletic teams win five Suburban Conference championships, five MSHSAA district championships, advance to four state final fours, and win one team state championship. In addition, two Webster Groves High School student-athletes won individual state championships.
The Statesmen put together an even better resume in the 2021-22 school year to retain the Commissioner’s Cup. Webster Groves High School athletic teams won eight Suburban Conference championships, five MSHSAA district championships, advanced four teams to the state final four, and won two state championships. There was also one individual state champion.
“We are extremely proud of all of our coaches and student-athletes,” said Webster Groves High School Activities Director Jerry Collins.
Last school year’s champions are:
• Boys Basketball: Class 5 State Champions, District and Conference Champions
• Boys Golf: Class 4 State Champions, District and Conference Champions
• Girls Golf: Class 3 State Second Place, District and Conference Champions
• Girls Basketball: Class 5 State Third Place, District and Conference Champions
• Girls Soccer: District Champions;
• Boys Cross Country: Conference Champions
• Boys Swimming: Conference Champions
• Girls Tennis: Conference Champions
• Boys Volleyball: Conference Champions
• Bennet Loving: Class 1 Diving State Champion