Webster Groves High School will hold a graduation ceremony for the class of 2021 on Friday, May 14, 6:30 p.m., at Moss Field at Hixson Middle School, 630 S. Elm Ave.
Social distancing measures will be in place. Each graduate will be allowed four guests with no exceptions. No physical tickets will be issued and guests must enter the field with their graduate. Due to limited parking, each senior and their guests should arrive in one vehicle.
The district will follow CDC guidelines to keep all attendees safe during the ceremony.
Full details, including inclement weather plans, parking, photos, arrival procedures, safety guidelines and instructions for seniors will be shared by the district at the end of April.