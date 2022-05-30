Three students at Webster Groves High School have been awarded scholarship funds through the Proud Past-Inspired Future Program. The program provides an opportunity for African American sophomores and juniors at Webster High to create poems, music and drawings that reflect an appreciation for their history and aspirations for their future. Jasmine Salmon (left) was the grand prize winner with a $1,500 award. Runners up were Da’Meara Bowen (right) and Lexi Sylvan (center), who each received $500. The high school’s Chelsea Detrick Experiential Learning Center has acted as the in-house resource and support system for students as they engaged in their research and project creation.