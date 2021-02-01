Webster Groves High School graduate, Webster University alumnus and local Planned Parenthood executive Jesse Lawder has joined the ranks of the Biden administration.
Lawder, who most recently was vice president of marketing and communications for Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, was appointed to the U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
On the same day that Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the nation’s 46th president, Lawder was sworn in as the deputy assistant secretary of labor for public affairs.
“I am honored to be taking on this new challenge, and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work supporting the Biden administration and the workers across this great country,” said Lawder, who graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1999 and holds of bachelor’s degree of fine arts from Webster University.
This isn’t Lawder’s first time landing a job with the U.S. Department of Labor. He worked for the department for several years under President Barack Obama. During that stint, he spent more than seven years as an appointee in the department focused primarily on worker safety and health.
The deputy assistant secretary role for the U.S. Department of Labor is a top communications advisor for the secretary of labor, and the department focuses on promoting and protecting wage earners, job seekers and retirees. Lawder, who will work remotely from St. Louis for the time being, said his job will be to help ensure the public is aware of these laws and programs, and that employers are aware of their obligations under the law.
Born and raised in Missouri, Lawder said his educational experiences in Webster Groves helped shape his career.
“The lessons I learned at both Webster Groves High School and at Webster University prepared me to be an empathetic listener and an emphatic advocate for justice, and taught me that I could help solve both little problems and big problems,” he said.
During the past four years at Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, Lawder has worked to protect the last abortion clinic in Missouri, rolled out new telehealth services during the pandemic and led a successful unveiling of Planned Parenthood’s new health center in Fairview Heights.