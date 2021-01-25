The Webster Groves High School Echo, the school’s student newspaper, recently earned the Columbia Scholastic Press Association’s Gold Medalist rating.
The Columbia Scholastic Press Association unites student journalists and faculty advisers at schools and colleges through educational conferences, idea exchanges, textbooks, critiques and award programs. Judges evaluated both print offerings from 2019 and online offerings from 2020.
“Publishing a newspaper is no easy feat — much less during a pandemic emergency,” said one of the judges. “You’ve done a magnificent job under what must be difficult circumstances. Good work telling your school community’s story, and doing so frequently and thoroughly. The covers of your print editions are stunning and visually pleasing and unusual — in a very good way — among scholastic outlets.”
Production of the Echo is supervised by Donald Johnson. Student staff members during the evaluation period included Elise Keller, Lindsey Bennett, Jaden Fields, Zora Thomas, Ethan Weihl, Zeke La Mantia, Elise Wilke-Grimm, Emily Stisser, Maeve Taylor, Jackson Parks, Lydia Urice and Addie Palmquist.
The Echo also received Quill and Scroll’s First Place International Rating in September 2020 for its print version. In January 2021, the staff earned a First Class Rating from the National Scholastic Press Association for last year’s printed news magazine.