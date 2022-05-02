After several COVID cancellations, the Webster Groves High School class of 1966 is back in town this weekend for a reunion gathering at Llewelyn’s Pub and a picnic in the park. Joyful and melancholy memories will be shared.
Of course, one of those memories will involve the evening of Feb. 25, 1966, when all class members gathered around TVs to watch the award-winning, infamous CBS documentary titled “16 In Webster Groves.”
“It’s true. We all watched it,” said Steve Ward, now of Ballwin. “We watched it at Nancy Evans’ house. About a dozen of us were there and we were surprised. We weren’t happy about it. We felt like we’d been had.”
Ward married Susan Charlesworth from high school. He said they are one of seven or eight couples who were class of 1966 high school sweethearts and later married. The couple is among the reunion planners and, like it or not, they said the documentary will probably come up again this weekend.
“I am about talked out on ‘16,’ but it was a big deal,” said Steve Ward. “We will probably still be debating whether we were ‘socies, normies or the wild ones,’ as Charles Kuralt classified us in the documentary.”
In the CBS film, newsman Kuralt explained it this way:
“The student leaders, the football captains and cheerleaders and the dance queens are known as ‘socies’ … If you are not a ‘socie,’ chances are you’re a ‘normie’ and you feel left out. You go to the dances, but you don’t help plan them.
“Or you may belong to the fringe — the wild ones, the weirdos, the intellectuals,” Kuralt further explained. “It is, one student said to us, ‘As if everybody’s wearing a tag around his neck.’ But it is an article of faith at Webster Groves High that the ‘socies’ will inherit the earth.”
As queen of the Friendship Dance, Sue (Feldmann) Weber achieved the height of Webster Groves High School social ambition. Nevertheless, she was a ‘socie’ who did not inherit the earth. She joked it has “been all downhill” since the dance.
Stirring Up Trouble
“I think after 55 years, that documentary doesn’t matter in the least,” said Weber. “For that matter, at our first reunion it didn’t matter. I’ve truthfully seen that some of the ‘wild ones’ have become the most conservative.
“My fondest memories of 1966 are my friends, Miss Rep’s choir and being on class cabinet. That’s who planned most social events,” added Weber of Webster Groves. “I don’t recall where I watched the documentary. We did realize they made us look like superficial, spoiled rich kids, but it was fun seeing all of us on TV.”
Robert Owen said that having lived and worked in New York City for 46 years, he has often confronted condescension toward the Midwest by New Yorkers. He said CBS came to Webster to ridicule a community of friendly, prosperous, religious and charitable people — and he hates CBS for it.
“Our high school was composed of different, very fluid groups, and none of them were 100% watertight,” recalled Owen. “We all had friends in all the groups and the tripartite classification seems artificial — an attempt to stir up trouble among people who got along reasonably well.
“The filmmakers could have focused on how the high school was truly integrated with a white-black population that mirrored the national percentages, and with very little racial antagonism,” added Owen. “CBS was probably rattled to encounter a place that worked well, and they didn’t know what to do with it.”
John Kusiak of Arlington, Massachusetts, takes a different tack than Owen. He said the high school did have the divisions described by Kuralt of CBS.
“Yes, the school had those divisions,” said Kusiak. “As far as the relevance of those classifications now, it’s hard to say. But, with a few exceptions, I think in most cases people don’t change their basic personalities as they age.
“I wasn’t a part of the social scene,” added Kusiak. “I think I probably fell into the ‘wild ones’ category. I recently watched the show again — found it quite interesting. There weren’t many documentaries on TV then. It was well produced.”
A Star Role
Kusiak had a star role in “16.” He was in a scene having his haircut at the barbershop on West Lockwood Avenue. He had a Beatles cut. A still photo of Kusiak, taken from the show, was used in the New York Times to promo the documentary.
“During my high school years, I was in a rock and soul band called The Fabulous Viscounts,” said Kusiak. “We played professionally and several times at the high school. There’s a picture or two of us in the yearbook.”
In the documentary, Kuralt of CBS noted an irony that these “children of privilege, of affluence,” seemed not as happy as they should be.
“Webster Groves is six square miles of the American Dream,” intoned Kuralt. “But something is missing.”
What was missing, according to the CBS program, was a spirit of adventure, and human imagination, a sense of purpose. Kids were caught up in a grim rat race of “getting ahead,” created by materialistic parents.
“To get a good job, they feel they must go to college,” said Kuralt, stressing the plight of these maltreated teens. “To reach college, they feel they must pass every test. To pass every test — the majority affirms — they will do anything.”
Star athlete John “Nip” Weisenfels groaned into the CBS camera about a pressure cooker teen life. He said when it all got to be too much, he retreated to the basement to lift weights to work off the anxiety.
At reunion time, 20 years after the documentary aired, Weisenfels and his peers groaned, but also laughed about their portrayal. They said CBS manipulated students and selected quotes to air that made them appear, regimented, selfish, insulated and narrow-minded.
“I’ll never forget that piece they did on my buddy Nip,” Rick Toma told the Times. “He was a super jock, star athlete, and they portrayed him as this guy who had to lift weights to keep from cracking up. Webster Groves can’t be that bad a place when you look at the large number of graduates who remained here and decided to make it a home.”