The Webster Groves Herb Society will host a scaled-back, pandemic-friendly sale on Saturday, May 8, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, 10 W. Lockwood Ave.
Culinary, ornamental and medicinal herbs will be out on the church parking lot. Herb society members will be there, masked and socially distanced, to answer any questions about growing and caring for herbs. The herb of the year for 2021 is parsley.
Admission and parking are free. Checks, and debit and credit cards will be accepted.
The Webster Groves Herb Society supports and maintains the local herb gardens at Hawken House, Mudd’s Grove and Faust Park. The society provides scholarships to local horticulture students, and donates to local schools and organizations. Proceeds from the herb sale benefits all of those efforts.
For information about the group and a list of available plants at the sale, visit www.wgherbs.org.