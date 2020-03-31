A 55-year-old Webster Groves woman with chronic medial conditions is the third person in St. Louis County to die from complications of the coronavirus.
Juanita Eason Graham died on Saturday, March 28. St. Louis County Health Department officials confirmed her death was related to COVID-19 late Monday night, March 30. The Times spoke with Graham's husband on Monday, who urged others to take coronavirus concerns seriously. Read that story here.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus should call the St. Louis County Health Department’s hotline at 314-615-2660.
For more information about COVID-19 and other resources, visit www.stlcorona.com.