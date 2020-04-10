The city of Webster Groves is weighing whether a fireworks display will be part of this year’s annual Community Days Celebration over the Fourth of July weekend.
The Webster Groves City Council is expected to make a decision at its meeting on April 21.
The city’s request for bids resulted in only one, which was submitted by J&M Displays. But that’s the same company that has drawn criticism since botching last year’s fireworks show in Webster Groves.
During the July 4 fireworks show at last year’s Community Days Celebration, there was a malfunction that sent a shell into the crowd and injured several spectators. Most injuries were minor, but at least two spectators suffered severe burns.
The Webster Groves City Council will take up the matter at its next meeting on Tuesday, April 21, but officials have also acknowledged that the entire Community Days Celebration may have to be cancelled depending on how much social distancing is still being required due to the coronavirus.
