The city of Webster Groves invites citizens to participate in the first of several community engagement events and activities over the next few months designed to gather public input about a proposed development in the area bounded by Gore, Kirkham, Rock Hill, and Pacific. Developer SC Collaborative is hosting a virtual Town Hall meeting to kick off this process on Thursday, April 23, at 7 p.m.
Register online at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_thvgKQe7ReyFl1SxN54EPQ. The conduct of future input sessions in the next few months will be determined by guidelines around the coronavirus.
Visit webstergroves.org/websterredevelopment for more information.