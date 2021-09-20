The city of Webster Groves is moving forward on large cyber security improvements to the city’s technology infrastructure by transitioning to cloud data on the Microsoft Government Community Cloud (GCC).
With the transition, the city is also moving to a .gov domain name for websites and email addresses. Effective Thursday, Sept. 23, the city email and web domains will transition to “webstergrovesmo.gov.”
Cyber security and protection of city data, which has grown exponentially in recent years, is an important goal for the city.
Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples said the pandemic highlighted the city’s lagging in technology as staff lacked remote access to their work, along with the lack of Wi-Fi in city hall.
“Improving our cybersecurity and technology tools at city hall is a top priority for the city,” Peoples said in a statement from the city. “The Government Community Cloud transition and the implementation of Microsoft tools is the first major upgrade of the city’s technology suite in some time. These upgrades will secure our data, including resident and business entity data, and improve the productivity and efficiency of our team.”
The Government Community Cloud is the federally mandated platform for storage of data in the cloud. The Government Community Cloud only utilizes continental U.S.-based data centers to secure government data.
The city is required to meet this threshold for sharing criminal justice data in the Criminal Justice Information Services. In this transition, the city is decommissioning its “antiquated” legacy email system, GroupWise, and moving to the Microsoft Office365 suite, including Outlook, Teams and SharePoint capabilities.
The transition to “webstergrovesmo.gov” web domains and email addresses on Sept. 23 will bring the city in compliance with the security measures of the Government Community Cloud.
The naming convention for emails will remain the same to reach city staff, “lastname” “first initial”@webstergrovesmo.gov (no spaces).
The city’s former domain — “webstergroves.org” — will remain active to allow communication with the city, but city staff will reply or originate emails to outside entities from the new domain. The city encourages those in contact with the city to update email addresses to the new domain.
Technology upgrades will continue this year for the city with the transition to the Microsoft Office 365 suite, a redesigned city website, online permitting and city business applications, meeting room upgrades and the addition of Wi-Fi at city hall.