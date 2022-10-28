Bring the kids for some good old fashioned trick-or-treating in Webster Groves on Saturday, Oct. 29. Businesses in both Old Webster and Old Orchard will welcome children with treats from 3 to 5 p.m. while supplies last.
Look for window displays to find participating businesses. Maps are also available at participating locations.
The Old Webster and Old Orchard business districts are connected by a short half-mile stretch of Lockwood Avenue, Old Webster on the west and Old Orchard on the east end.
Old Webster covers the area along Lockwood from Rock Hill to Plant, including North Gore, Gray, West Moody and West Pacific avenues. While Old Orchard covers the area along Big Bend Boulevard from the Lockwood merge at Gazebo Park to Dale Avenue, and includes South Old Orchard and Summit.