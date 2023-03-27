The Webster Groves Police Department will be installing six automated license plate readers (ALPR) from FLOCK Safety. The city council approved the purchase at its meeting on Tuesday, March 21.
The cameras are not used for traffic enforcement, do not take photos of vehicle occupants and there is no facial recognition technology, according to a statement from the city.
FLOCK Safety ALPR cameras send a real-time alert to police when a stolen car or known wanted suspect from a state or national crime database is detected. They also send alerts if a vehicle associated with a missing person in an AMBER or Silver Alert is detected. All images are purged after 30 days.
The Webster Groves Police Department received a $20,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Public Safety that will partially pay for the FLOCK cameras. The total cost for the three-year contract with FLOCK is $47,000.
“The sole purpose of the system is to detect any stolen vehicle or vehicle wanted for a felony criminal offense that’s traveled into Webster Groves,” said Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis. “We anticipate the FLOCK camera system will assist us in the deterrence and prevention of crime, especially those related to auto thefts and thefts from autos in our community.”
Motor vehicle break-ins and thefts have increased throughout the St. Louis area over the past year. In 2021, Webster Groves reported 37 thefts from motor vehicles and 38 motor vehicle thefts. In 2022, those numbers rose to 64 thefts from motor vehicles and 82 motor vehicle thefts, according to the city.
FLOCK Safety cameras are in use in thousands of cities across the country, and the company works with more than 2,000 police departments. Locally, a number of municipalities have signed agreements with FLOCK for cameras including Shrewsbury, Maplewood, Brentwood, Des Peres, Bridgeton, St. Ann, St. Charles and Eureka. Communities using Flock Safety ALPR have reported up to a 70% reduction in crime.