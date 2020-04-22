The city of Webster Groves and SG Collaborative are hosting a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, April 23, at 7 p.m., about a proposed development project in the Old Webster North area.
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch said more than 250 people have already registered to attend the virtual meeting. This will be the first of several community engagement events and activities over the next few months designed to gather public input about SG Collaborative’s proposed development in the area bounded by Gore, Kirkham, Rock Hill and Pacific. Register to attend online at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_thvgKQe7ReyFl1SxN54EPQ.
