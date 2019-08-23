If there were any question as to whether Webster Groves Subaru was moving from Webster Groves, that questions was answered last week when company owner Jim Keras went before the Sunset Hills Planning and Zoning Commission.
Keras, of the Jim Keras Automotive Group which owns Webster Groves Subaru, on Aug. 14 presented the commission with his plans to consolidate the former Johnny Mac’s Sporting Goods Store and the former Smugala’s Pizza property, located next to one another on Watson Road, into a single 5.5-acre site to be dubbed Subaru of Sunset Hills.
Both the Smugala’s Pizza building and the Johnny Mac’s building would be demolished as part of the plan.
The dealership has been based in the Old Orchard area of Webster Groves since 1972, with a newer used car facility located at the southwest corner of Big Bend Boulevard and Laclede Station Road. The dealership also owns a lot across the street from 7982 Big Bend, which is used to store cars.
Ryan Blankenship, general manager/operating partner for Webster Groves Subaru, said the company has outgrown its current locations and is in need of five to six acres to operate a dealership of its size. He said customer parking is also at a minimum.