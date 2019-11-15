The St. Louis Suburban Music Educators Association recently held auditions and released names for the prestigious all-suburban bands, and Webster Groves School District’s music program is well-represented.
“Wow, Webster has a big presence in these bands!” said Betsy Tomiser, whose son Henry was one of the many Webster students to make the cut. “Congrats to all the students and alternates who made it in because their hard work paid off. But let’s not forget a huge shout-out to the Webster music directors who foster this talent.”
Several students were selected for both the concert and the jazz bands. In this situation, they had to choose, as both bands rehearse at the same time.
After five rehearsals, concerts will begin in January. All accepted students may audition for All State on Dec. 7 in Columbia, Missouri.
The students who made the cut are:
High School All Suburban
Jazz Band
Alex Turley – Alto 1
Henry Tomiser – Alto 2*
Sam Swaine – Alto Alt. 1
Matthew Muldoon* – Trumpet 2
Reade Snelling – Trombone 2
Max McArthur – Alt. 2 Trombone
Evan Palmer – Bass Trombone*
Bill Harned – Alt. 1 Guitar
Lucy Herrick – Bass Alt. 1
Concert Band
Kathryn Heddens-Kocher – Flute Alt. 2
Kate Babel – Clarinet Alt. 1
Ray Wetzel-Meehan Trumpet 6
Ben Wieselman, Tuba Alt. 1
Middle School All Suburban
Jazz Band
Miles Cole – Trombone 1
Beckett Mitchell – Drums/Vibes*
Simon Lang – Piano
Concert Band
Miles Cole – Trombone 1
Shiloh Roash – French Horn 1
An asterisk denotes students accepted to both ensembles.