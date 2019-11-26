On Nov. 14, Webster Groves High School senior Preston Haney went from being the Statesmen’s starting boys soccer goalkeeper to being a spectator, cheerleader and coach along the sidelines.
Haney’s season and career ended in the first half of Webster Groves’ 2-1 win over Ladue in the Class 3 sectionals at Vianney High School when he suffered a serious knee injury, tearing his ACL and meniscus.
It was tough for Haney to watch from the sidelines as his Webster Groves teammates finished in third place in the Class 3 Missouri State Championships on Nov. 22-23 at the Fenton Soccer Park, but he was also proud of the team.
Haney said he hopes his soccer and academic future will lead him to Washington University. It’s the perfect university for Haney, who has aspirations of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
He said the injury may be a blessing in the bigger picture.
“I always wanted to be an orthopedic surgeon, dealing with athletics and joint reconstructions like the ACL reconstruction I have to have,” Haney said. “I guess it was kind of was a blessing from God to give me this experience. I will be able to show empathy with future patients.”
Webster Groves boys soccer coach Tim Velten said he knows it’s been tough for the star goalie to have to be out for the final games of the season.
“You feel for him because he’s a senior, but he’s handled it with maturity. He’s a resilient kid,” he said.
Haney’s replacement, junior Trevor Mihill, maintained the Statesmen’s high standards in that position in the final three and a half games. The Statesmen went 3-1 during that stretch to finish third in the Class 3 Missouri State Championships and compile a 21-7 record, which includes winning nine of their final 10 games.
“It’s been an eventful week and a half,” Mihill said. “It didn’t go as the team wanted it to, but we overcame a lot of adversity this whole season, especially these last couple of weeks. I think we showed a lot of perseverance and played as a team really well together these last few weeks.”
Mihill said Haney’s mentoring prepared him for the last four games.
“I’ve learned a lot from Preston this season,” he said. “He took me under his wing. He’s taught me a lot of lessons about goalkeeping and soccer in general. I told him I was going to play for him. I told them we all were going to play together and play for him. He seemed pretty happy with the result. I think he was pretty proud of the way the team played and represented the high school and communitys.”
Haney said he enjoyed being a mentor to the other goalkeepers, especially Mihill.
“I always try to be a positive role model and try to get underclassmen to fit in,” Haney said. “I kind of had an odd experience during my first two years at Webster. I told myself I didn’t want to put other goalkeepers and other players in the same position I was in. I want to be welcoming and helpful to them.”
Velten said Mihill’s playoff experience will help him and the team next season.
“Each time we’ve had an injury, the next guy has stepped up and done the job,” Velten said. “That’s what we needed him to do, and he did a great job. He’s a junior and I think this experience is going to be very valuable for next year.”
Haney said he’s enjoyed his four years at Webster Groves, especially during his time on the soccer field.
“It’s absolutely fantastic we got second place last year and got third place this year,” he said. “To be with this group has absolutely been fantastic. I looked at multiple different (private) high schools to possibly go to, but I’m extremely glad I chose to go to Webster and hopefully I will find success wherever I go in college.”