Webster Groves High School is two soccer games away from a state championship. But the Statesmen will have to win those games without two key starters, senior goalie Preston Haney and junior defender Robbie Percival.
In the first half of the 2-1 sectional win over Ladue on Nov. 14, Haney suffered a knee injury while Percival broke his collarbone to end their seasons. Both players didn’t play in Webster Groves’ 4-1 victory over host Hillsboro in the Class 3 state quarterfinals on Nov. 16.
Webster Groves, 20-6, making its fourth trip to the Final Four in the last six seasons, faces Rockwood Summit, 27-0-1, in the state semifinals at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Soccer Park in Fenton. Summit blanked the Statesmen, 2-0, on Oct. 17 at Selma Field.
The winner advances to the state championship at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Soccer Park. The third-place game will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the Soccer Park. The other semifinal pits Neosho against Platte County at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 at the Soccer Park.
“We won’t be counting on him,” Webster Groves Coach Tim Velten said of Haney. “We have to move forward without him. We’re used to it now. We always say ‘next man up.’ Preston has been a rock for us. He’ll definitely be missed. He’ll still be a big part of the team as a leader and motivator.”
Sam Oesterlei, a senior midfielder/defender, returns this weekend from an ankle injury suffered against host St. Mary’s in the Class 3 District 3 title on Nov. 7. Oesterlei replaces Percival in the starting lineup while junior midfielder Bryce Kiesling gets elevated to the starting lineup. “We had to keep shuffling guys in and out of our lineup,” Velten said.
In the win over Hillsboro, Webster Groves had four different players score goals in junior midfielder Jon Campbell, senior midfielder Owen Culver, junior midfielder Julian Tilford, and senior forward Ben Winkelmann. Campbell and Tilford added assists. The Statesmen scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the game, Velten’s goal, and cruised thereafter.
Junior goalie Trevor Mihill has played well as Haney’s replacement for just more than the last one and a half games. Overall, he has started five games. recording a 5-1 record, two shutouts and allowing seven goals. In the win over Hillsboro, he recorded three saves and allowed one goal.
“The only thing is that he doesn’t have the experience,” Velten said. “He has the talent and he has the ability. He has confidence. He has a good work ethic. He’s really stepped up.”