Welcome to the first “State of the City” column from the city of Webster Groves! As your new city manager, I strive to “open up” government by shedding light on the inner workings of city hall and to understand the collective goals of residents as we navigate the multitude of issues facing the city.
City staff has embarked on new ways to disseminate information such as frequent press releases, weekly calendars of city meetings, an active social media presence, community input sessions and monthly city chats that encourage the community to ask questions and express perspectives.
Our community is known locally, regionally and nationally to be a great place to live with tree lined streets, historic homes, parks, excellent restaurants, a thriving art community and great schools. For many, it’s the picture of perfection to be cherished and unchanged. Yet other community members desire change.
Regardless of perspective, we know that change is inevitable. The pandemic, national politics, reconciling long-simmering racial tensions, the economy, zoning proposals, referendums, initiatives —the list of change agents is long for our community.
Census data shows that between 2010 and 2019, Webster Groves became more white and more affluent. Our median income increased from $86,206 to $102,759. Race and economics are foundations to many of today’s discussions and decision points. Where do these changes take us?
Beginning Oct. 5, the city council will begin a renewed strategic planning process in hopes of visioning the best interest of the community today and into the future. Strategic planning is no small undertaking, no quick solution. A strategic plan lays out concrete steps for a vision that the city commits to building.
The pandemic pointed out that city hall was woefully behind on technology. While the world figured out how to work from home in mid-2020, we did not have the ability to do that. With only 10% of our employees living in Webster Groves, that created a challenge. It’s also been recognized that investment in city buildings and long-term financial forecasting of city budgets have not taken priority.
We also aim to be better partners outside of city hall and will soon convene a business summit to listen about how what the city can improve for our business community, including where we may be standing in the way.
Lastly, these changes are happening side by side as our community grapples with its vision for growth in the Douglass Hill Redevelopment. Regardless of where you stand today on the redevelopment discussion, I hope you will tune in, be informed and engage with the city in an earnest conversation about who we are as a city, and who we aspire to be in the future.
The “State of the City” column is a new feature in which officials from municipalities in the Times coverage area can share information about their cities.