The Webster Groves Skatesmen Hockey Club teamed up with the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department earlier this summer for a day of community service during the club’s annual camp at the ice arena.
More than 45 people — including middle and high school camp participants, as well as Skatesmen coaches, parents and alumni — divided into several groups to help parks and recreation staff tackle projects.
Volunteers took part in mulching, weeding and picking up trash around the Webster Groves Recreation Center and Memorial Park.