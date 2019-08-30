• The Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce will hold a golf clinic on Monday, Sept. 9, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., with Westborough pro. For more information or to register, visit www.webstershrewsburychamber.com or call 314-962-4142.
• The chamber will hold a Coffee and Connections on Friday, Sept. 13, 8 to 9:30 a.m at The Bridal House at the Boulevard, 8183 Big Bend Blvd. There will be a ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m. Register at www.webstershrewsburychamber.com or call 314-962-4142.
• The chamber will hold its monthly Networking Lunch on Thursday, Sept. 19, 11:30 to 1:15 p.m., at Westborough Country Club, 631 S. Berry Road. Networking begins at 11:30 a.m., lunch is served at 11:50 a.m. and the program is from noon to 1:15 p.m. Cost is $10. This month’s lunch is sponsored by Alliance Technologies. Register at www.webstershrewsburychamber.com or call 314-962-4142.
• The chamber’s Book Club for chamber members will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 8 to 9 a.m., at Maypop, 803 Marshall Ave. The selected book for discussion this meeting is “Delivering Happiness,” by Tony Hsieh. Free, but registration required. Register at www.webstershrewsburychamber.com or call 314-962-4142.