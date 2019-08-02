• The Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours event on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at Fran Ann Engraving, 8086 Watson Road in Webster Groves. Visit with business owners from the Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce, the Affton Chamber of Commerce, and the Crestwood-Sunset Hills Area Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy appetizers and drinks provided by Fran Ann Engraving.
Register for the event at www.webstershrewsburychamber.com.
• The chamber will hold a “Coffee and Connections” on Friday, Aug. 9, 8 to 9:30 a.m., at Da-Com, 5317 Knights of Columbus Drive in Shrewsbury. Register at www.webstershrewsburychamber.com.
• The Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill and Brentwood chambers of commerce will hold a four-person scramble golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 9, at Westborough Country Club, 631 S. Berry Road. Registration begins at 11 a.m. followed by lunch and a “shotgun” start at noon. The cost is $200 for a single player, $800 per foursome. Register at www.webstershrewsburychamber.com.