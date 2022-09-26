City officials are preparing this week to submit a notice of interest to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, signaling a willingness to consider buyouts of flood-damaged homes in Webster Groves.
Of the properties damaged by the historic July flooding, six homes and one commercial building were substantially damaged (50% or more). Those properties are located at 1051 Kuhlman Lane, 834 N. Forest Ave., 839 N. Forest Ave., 843 N. Forest, 838 E. Pacific Ave. and 844 E. Pacific Ave. All of their owners have requested buyouts.
An additional five homeowners from properties designated as not substantially damaged have also requested buyouts.
Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples told council members at Tuesday’s meeting that the buyout process involves the city paying fair market value for property and structures, as well as paying for demolition and closing costs.
The city’s cost to acquire homes, according to the current information provided by the State Emergency Management Agency, is roughly $535,000 for the substantially damaged homes. The cost to acquire all homes currently requesting buyouts is estimated to be $1.1 million.
If approved by state and federal emergency management agencies, any land acquired in a buyout must remain undeveloped, with a deed restriction to ensure it remains that way.
City Manager Peoples said minor improvements, such as permeable parking lots or community gardens, might be approved by SEMA for use on the land, but ultimately the city would need to think about what owning those parcels would mean for the city and the space moving forward.
City officials said the time line for a response once the notice of interest is submitted is uncertain, and could be as long as several months unless it is expedited.
Property Tax Rates
In other business, the council unanimously set annual property taxes to be collected for 2022, including 17.2 cents on each $100 of taxable real property and 28 cents on each $100 of taxable personal property.
Charter Advisory Review Board
The council appointed nine members and two alternates to the city’s Charter Advisory Review Board. The formation of the board follows a vote by residents in the April election for the city to form an advisory board and propose amendments, if any, to the council. More than 30 residents interviewed for a seat on the board.
“For so many people to apply says so much about our residents and how willing they are to work on behalf of their neighbors,” Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold said.
Those selected for the board are Nicole Chaput, Kyle Klemp, Michael Yokley, Tammy Behm, Jennifer Finney, Joseph Dugan, Matthew Hile, Jeanne Kirkton and John Eppers. The two alternate members are Paul Dribin and Melissa Johnson.
The board will first convene in October, working with staff, a city council liaison and the city attorney to review the current city charter and propose amendments to the council.