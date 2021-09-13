The Webster Groves City Council established its annual property tax rates for 2021 at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Assistant City Manager Eric Peterson reminded the council that real property in the state of Missouri is reassessed in odd years and, as such, assessed values have gone up across all categories.
The valuation of Webster Groves residential properties in 2020 was $544,834,370; the 2021 valuation is $585,098,960.
The valuation of commercial property in 2020 was $77,359,333, and has been established at $78,219,599 for 2021. The valuation of personal property was $59,211,992 in 2020, and has been established at $62,055,484 for 2021.
For general municipal purposes on each $100 of assessed value residents will pay 17.4 cents for residential property, 17.9 cents on commercial property and 28 cents on personal property.
For street improvements on each $100 of assessed value, residents will pay 11.3 cents for residential property, 11.5 cents on commercial property and 18.1 cents on personal property.
For police and fire retirement funds on each $100 of assessed value, residents will pay 16.3 cents for residential property, 18.5 cents on commercial property and 20 cents on personal property.
Toward paying principal and interest on the outstanding street bond issues of the city on each $100 of assessed value, residents will pay 24.1 cents on residential, commercial and personal property.
According to Peterson, the Webster Groves School District benefits the most from property taxes paid by residents, at nearly 60%. The second highest beneficiary is the Special School District at just over 14%.
In addition to setting residential, commercial and personal property tax rates for the city of Webster Groves, rates were established for the city’s four taxing districts: Crossroads, Old Orchard, Old Webster and the Municipal Library.
For the Old Orchard Special Taxing District on each $100 of assessed value, residents will pay 31.9 cents on residential and 27.4 cents on commercial property.
For the Old Webster Special Taxing District on each $100 of assessed value, residents will pay 18.5 cents on residential and 19.6 cents on commercial property.
For the Crossroads Special Taxing District on each $100 of assessed value, residents will pay 31.5 cents on commercial property.
For the municipal library district, the new residential property tax rate is 22.1 cents per $100 of assessed value; the commercial property tax is 22 cents per $100 of assessed value; and the personal property tax is 31.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.