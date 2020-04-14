Shenita Mayes has been hired by the Webster Groves School District to be the next principal of Hixson Middle School.
Mayes, who is currently an assistant principal at Northeast Middle School in the Parkway School District, will take her post as the principal at Hixson beginning July 1. She replaces Grace Lee, who has been the principal for the past three years.
Mayes has also been an assistant principal at Parkway Central High School and taught English language arts at the middle school level. She holds a doctoral degree in education leadership from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Webster Groves School District Superintendent said he’s delighted to have Mayes join the district. In his recommendation to the board, he noted that her vision, leadership skills and commitment to equity will prove invaluable as Hixson transitions to a sixth through eighth grade middle school in 2021-22.
“Dr. Mayes’ commitment to equity is known and highly respected by those with whom she works, and clearly came through as a signature strength,” Simpson said. “She leverages her knowledge and skill in a positive way in support of student engagement, curriculum development and more. She will and does take a stand for children and for what’s right.”