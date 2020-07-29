In an effort to continue the momentum the Webster Groves School District's March For Change sparked last month, the district's March For Change Committee is now hosting a weekly challenge for school district families and community members.
Each weekly challenge will be emailed to district families and posted in the Webster-Kirkwood Times. This week, the district issued its fourth challenge:
MARCH FOR CHANGE CHALLENGE WEEK #5
This week’s challenge involves personal reflection. "We have all heard many things, but what have you listened to and what actions toward social inequities are you willing to address?" Here are five questions to think about:
- Reflect on a time in this journey when something has made you uncomfortable and think about why. How can this evoke change?
- What do you have access to and how much of that access is shared with people of color?
- Whose voices are not heard?
- What do you think about, what comes to mind for you, what are you going to do with it?
- List two or more action steps that you and your family can take.
Previous Challenges
MARCH FOR CHANGE CHALLENGE WEEK #4
- Use literature to educate and foster anti-bias, anti-racist discussions at home.
Children are never too young to learn about diversity, according to the March For Change committee. As young as three months old, children may look differently at people who look like or don’t look like their primary caregivers. Parents and caregivers must have confidence that they themselves, and their children, can handle tough topics and tough situations. They must understand that their role is to be honest, specific and trustworthy as they raise the next generation to confront racial injustice.
It’s also important that adults in children’s lives do not perpetuate the idea that we should be “colorblind” to racial differences or shush them when they notice someone with a disability. Sometimes adults do this because they're uncomfortable talking about differences, or because they think noticing differences somehow makes people biased.
“We want to encourage children to notice differences because they do so naturally, yet at the same time, honor people’s identities without judging or discriminating based on differences,” the committee said in regards to this week's challenge. “In other words, noticing people’s differences is natural, but when adults assign judgments or value to these differences, bias can develop in young children. Utilizing literature is a great starting point for discussing cultural differences. Please join us in this week's challenge by starting those discussions in your home.”
For this challenge, the March for Change committee partnered with the EyeSeeMe bookstore in University City to provide families with an opportunity to purchase books to diversify their home libraries and foster anti-bias, anti-racist discussions.
MARCH FOR CHANGE CHALLENGE WEEK #3
- View the series “Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man” by Emmanuel Acho, a Nigerian-American National League Football player who created videos in response to those asking him how they can help in the current cultural climate. “So many of y’all have reached out to me, and by y’all, I mean white people,” he says, before diving into why everyone must be fully educated to understand the pain and stand with him and others who are fighting for equality. His videos have since gone viral and helped educate many people. Watch the series on YouTube here.
MARCH FOR CHANGE CHALLENGE WEEK #2
- Verify your registration status and polling place, then check in with family and friends and encourage them to do the same. The link for voter information can be found at https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register.
MARCH FOR CHANGE CHALLENGE WEEK #1
- Make an intentional connection with someone new from a different culture through an encouraging note, visiting a business, a conversation, email, etc.
