In an effort to continue the momentum the Webster Groves School District's March For Change sparked last month, the district's March For Change Committee is now hosting a weekly challenge for school district families and community members.
Each weekly challenge will be emailed to district families and posted in the Webster-Kirkwood Times. This week, the district issued its third challenge:
MARCH FOR CHANGE CHALLENGE WEEK #3
- View the series “Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man” by Emmanuel Acho, a Nigerian-American National League Football player who created videos in response to those asking him how they can help in the current cultural climate. “So many of y’all have reached out to me, and by y’all, I mean white people,” he says, before diving into why everyone must be fully educated to understand the pain and stand with him and others who are fighting for equality. His videos have since gone viral and helped educate many people. Watch the series on YouTube here.
Previous Challenges
MARCH FOR CHANGE CHALLENGE WEEK #2
- Verify your registration status and polling place, then check in with family and friends and encourage them to do the same. The link for voter information can be found at https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register.
MARCH FOR CHANGE CHALLENGE WEEK #1
- Make an intentional connection with someone new from a different culture through an encouraging note, visiting a business, a conversation, email, etc.
