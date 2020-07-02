In an effort to continue the momentum the Webster Groves School District's March For Change sparked last month, the district's March For Change Committee is now hosting a weekly challenge for school district families and community members.
Less than 24 hours after more than 1,500 Webster Groves community members and Webster Groves School District teachers, students, administrators, parents and families came together on June 14 to show that Black Lives Matter and March For Change, the committee reconvened and began taking further action to work with district and community leaders to address inequities within its systems.
The district's March For Change committee received positive feedback from its first weekly challenge, which was issued on June 25. The challenge asked people to make an intentional connection with someone new from a different culture through an encouraging note, visiting a business, a conversation, email, etc.
"Thank you for the overwhelming response and feedback from our first weekly challenge," the district's March For Change committee said. "The committee hopes to keep the tremendous momentum from the march building over the summer. Our goal is to keep the community engaged and the conversation going. These challenges are just one actionable item that will strengthen our community and schools."
Each weekly challenge will be emailed to district families and posted in the Webster-Kirkwood Times.
MARCH FOR CHANGE CHALLENGE WEEK #2:
Verify your registration status and polling place, then check in with family and friends and encourage them to do the same. The link for voter information can be found at https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register.
MARCH FOR CHANGE CHALLENGE WEEK #1:
Make an intentional connection with someone new from a different culture through an encouraging note, visiting a business, a conversation, email, etc.
