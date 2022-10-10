The Webster Groves School District set its annual property tax rates on Sept. 21. The overall assessed valuation went up from last year by $17 million, or 1.6%, due to an increase in personal property values. The residential rate, however, declined slightly.
This year’s residential rate is approximately $4.22 per $100 of assessed value — down by about 1 cent from 2021. This means the owner of a home valued at $400,000 will pay $3,206. Last year, the same homeowner would have paid $3,214.
The commercial rate, set at approximately $5.59 per $100, is up just over 69 cents from last year. The personal property tax rate remains unchanged from 2021, at just under $6.01 per $100.
Pam Frazier, the district’s chief financial/operating officer, said this year the district will also be permitted to recoup $721,060 in revenue that was withheld from assessment adjustments to place in the capital projects fund.
Property taxes represent approximately 66% of the district’s total budget.