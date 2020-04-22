The Webster Groves School District is seeking members for the Board of Education’s Finance Advisory Committee.
The committee, which meets monthly at 7 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, monitors financial issues and trends facing the district, brings community perspective in planning long-range financial strategies and advises the administration and board on financial management policies, referendums, financial projections and finance-related bid specifications.
Qualifications for the committee include:
- Professional training or proven expertise in financial management
- Residence or employment within the Webster Groves School District boundaries
- Dedication to serving the district and community
- Willingness to serve as a community liaison
- Commitment to comply with School Board policies and committee guidelines
- Ability to attend a majority of the scheduled meetings
A schedule of meeting times can be found here.
Tto be considered for this committee, send a letter of interest and resume to Pam Frazier, the district's chief financial/perating officer at frazier.pam@wgmail.org.