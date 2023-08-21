Parents and community members interested in serving the Webster Groves School District are invited to complete an interest form to get involved.
The district is seeking volunteers and committee members in the areas of teaching and learning, finance/budgeting, communications, safety and security, alumni engagement, strategic planning, student health and wellbeing, buildings and infrastructure, creating an inclusive and supportive environment, and more.
Visit tinyurl.com/3axrph5h to fill out the form.