The Webster Groves School District Board of Education voted Tuesday, Sept. 29, to allow a return to in-person learning for students in kindergarten through second grade, five days a week, beginning Oct. 14. The decision applies only to students enrolled in the district's Responsive Learning plan; students enrolled in the all-virtual program will have the opportunity to switch programs for second semester, and must make that decision by Nov. 9 if they want to return to in-person classes.
The board also authorized Superintendent John Simpson to permit a return to in-person learning for grades 3-12 at a to-be-determined date. Simpson’s proposed return dates are Oct. 28 for grades 3-5, and Nov. 11 for grades 6-8, though the district reserves the right to change those dates based on St. Louis County Health Department recommendations and district data related to COVID-19. No return dates were proposed for the district's high school students. Simpson clarified that higher grades might move into a hybrid model rather than five full days of in-person learning per week.
Simpson said younger students are the least independent and most likely to experience difficulty with virtual learning and technology, adding that transmission risks are lower for younger students, according to the most recent data from the St. Louis County Health Department.
“We feel that our schools are the safest place to be,” said Simpson. “The benefits of in-person learning far outweigh those of virtual learning. Our teachers are doing an excellent job, but there’s no denying there’s a difference.”
As part of a detailed sanitation plan, occupied spaces will be deep-cleaned nightly and high-touch areas will be sanitized multiple times per day. Students will eat lunch in their classrooms, only interact with their cohorts and drink only from their own water bottles.
The district is also considering plexiglass and other barriers for teachers and students as they return to classrooms. Signage has been posted around all school buildings reminding everyone to practice social distancing. Masks are mandatory with no exceptions.
The district is expected to make an official announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 30, with a distribution of return-to-school manuals later in the week.
