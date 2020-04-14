The Webster Groves School Board provided updates on how the school system is handling the COVID-19 outbreak at its regular meeting on Monday, April 13. The meeting was conducted live via the virtual platform Zoom.
The district has postponed the class of 2020 graduation ceremony, and has reserved two dates at the Chaifetz Arena in downtown St. Louis — June 26 and July 24, both at 7 p.m., according to district spokesperson Cathy Vespereny.
"We're shooting for June, but if that doesn't work, we'll go for July," she said.
Assistant Superintendent for Learning Kris Denbow said that all Webster Groves School District staff members have been issued complete remote education plans. Lessons began last week and administrators are listening to parents and teachers for ways to improve the process.
“We’ll use those plans for the next couple of weeks and then survey our parents and teachers to see if we are meeting their needs,” said Denbow.
She said some families are still in the process of receiving Chromebooks and all students requiring Wi-Fi hotspots have received them.
Financial/Operating Officer Pam Frazier reported that expenditures during COVID-19 are being well documented, as the district expects to receive up to $200,000 of funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Frazier added that the meal program at Hudson Elementary School is serving up to 224 meals per day, with 66 families receiving delivery meals each day. Meals are delivered via drop-off with no contact.
Board member Christine Keller asked how students are being protected during online classes. Denbow said that no personal student information is used for the Zoom sessions and students are required to receive both an invitation and a password for classes. Director of Instructional Technology Tim Brown added that teachers have the ability to control who enters and leaves the virtual classroom.
In regards to Special School District students, Director of Student Services John Thomas said he meets daily with his SSD counterparts. Students with Individualized Education Programs are meeting virtually with their instructors.
The board approved a new support staff structure and a 2% pay increase for nurses across the board.
The board also approved bids for two large construction projects. A safety and security project affecting many Webster Groves schools was awarded to Wachter Inc. for roughly $3.4 million.For renovations at Hixson Middle School, the board approved a bid from ICS Construction for roughly $17.5 million.
Frazier said that without students and faculty traversing the buildings, construction can likely begin much sooner than previously planned.
The board noted that the public comments portion of the meetings have been eliminated from the online meetings. The public may continue to submit comments via email to be included in the correspondence log, but they will not be read during the meeting.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Sandy Wiley-Skinner said the regular staff recognition awards ceremony, normally taking place at Webster Groves High School, will not be occurring as planned, due to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s recent closure of all Missouri public schools through the end of the school year. Instead, a video compilation of awardees will be developed for publication online.