Schnucks has learned that one of its employees at the grocery store's Webster Groves store at 8650 Big Bend Blvd. has tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement was posted on a company letterhead on a neighborhood Facebook group on Tuesday, July 14.
The memo from Schnucks says the employee last worked at the store on July 6, and is now quarantined at home.
After learning of the employees diagnosis, Schnucks said it immediately took steps at the store to sanitize and perform an "extensive deep cleaning." The store is currently open and ready for customers, and continues to follow guidelines from federal, state and local agencies related to the prevention of spreading COVID-19.
"We are sharing this news with you, our loyal Webster customers, so that you can be aware of the measures we are taking to protect you and our teammates during the COVID-19 pandemic," the memo said.