While there are many reasons to oppose the SG Collaborative development, I’m optimistic that once city council members receive an accurate traffic study that accounts for train traffic (the original estimates inexcusably did not), they will do their due diligence and reject the rezoning request based of what we all know to be true — namely, that a project of this scale is infeasible at this location.
Therefore, I’d like to make a purely aesthetic argument as a critique of the current proposal, but more importantly, with the goal of informing a future proposal for the Old Webster location that our community feels good about.
The Old Webster Business District wasn’t developed in five years in a top-down manner by a central planning authority. Rather, it evolved organically as a result of decision making and action over decades by myriad individuals.
The diversity of voices embodied in our architecture is what lends Old Webster its charm. What I find so perverse about the renderings put forth by SG Collaborative is the effort to “fit in” with the surrounding area, as though varying colors and angles might somehow imbue these lifeless and hulking forms with that same soul. In the end, however, planned communities end up looking as phony as a plastic houseplant.
Webster Groves isn’t a city of fake plastic trees. We find beauty and inspiration in organic imperfection and appreciate the stories (as long as they aren’t seven in number) our buildings tell. To yield total control over such a large area in our historic district to the designs of a single developer would be defamatory to the buildings in their shadows. Let’s get this right with a new development proposal. Webster Groves isn’t a city that says “no” to development. Webster Groves says “no” to bad development.
Jason Sellers
Webster Groves