An elementary school on an island in the South Pacific now has a supply of clean water thanks to the efforts of a Webster Groves High School graduate and the generosity of the Rotary Club of Webster Groves.
Although its meetings have been virtual over the past year, the Rotary Club of Webster Groves has managed to carry out Rotary International’s global mission of “service above self” at home and abroad.
In 2020, the Rotary Club of Webster Groves funded a total of $5,600 for three desperately needed water tanks for an elementary school in the Kingdom of Tonga. The club collaborated with the Tonga Rotary Club of Nuku’alofa to complete the project in the Village of Houma, which is located on one of the 169 islands comprising the Polynesian archipelago of Tonga.
The international project came about at the request of Lonita Benson, a 2014 graduate of Webster Groves High School, who was serving in Houma with the Peace Corps. Benson joined the Peace Corps after graduating from Mizzou in 2018 with a degree in International Studies and an emphasis in peace studies. She suspects she was assigned to Tonga because her mother had been born there; her parents met in Tonga when her father arrived as a Peace Corps volunteer during the 1980s.
Benson soon found herself teaching school in Houma, which had the lowest standardized test scores in all of Tonga. Although Houma’s Government Primary School had two water tanks in their compound, only one of them stored potable water. Because the students lacked a sufficient supply of clean water, classes were frequently dismissed after lunch, and the 50 children were sent home.
It wasn’t long before Benson realized that closing the school in the afternoon was a primary reason for the poor scholastics, so she decided to do something about it. After attending several grant writing workshops, she prepared and submitted more than a dozen grant applications to fund the needed tanks, but all were denied.
When she then reached out to the Rotary Club of Nuku’alofa, members suggested that she contact the rotary club in her hometown of Webster Groves. Benson’s email to the Rotary Club of Webster Groves resulted in two serendipitous relationships, and shortly thereafter, the project between the two clubs.
The webmaster of Webster’s club put Benson in touch with Steve LaBarge, who had watched her grow up at Annunciation Church in Webster. LaBarge then introduced her to Rod Cooper, whose wife had been a peace Corps volunteer in Tonga years before.
Both members of the Webster club’s International Projects Committee, LaBarge and Cooper presented the idea of helping out with the Tonga water tank project at the club’s board meeting in November 2019. The Rotary Club of Webster Groves in January 2020 then approved $2,500 to fund the first 12,000-liter tank. Cooper immediately contacted the Rotarians in Nuku’alofa, who agreed to oversee all operational aspects associated with purchasing and installing the tanks.
Following the successful installation of the first tank, the Rotary Club of Webster Groves sent $3,100 to the Rotary Club of Nuku’alofa in December 2020 for two additional 5,000-liter tanks.
The three new tanks have a total capacity of 22,000 liters. Although their primary role is to collect and store rain water for the school, any surplus water can also be used to augment the existing tanks serving the village, which has a population of roughly 250 people.
After the first tank’s installation was underway in January 2020, Benson decided to take some vacation time to go backpacking in California. It was during that trip, however, that she learned her mother, Elitisi, was very ill with an unknown infection. Benson then flew home to Webster Groves to be with her mother, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and died in April. Elitisi Benson was a teacher’s aid for several years at the Walter Ambrose Family Center preschool in Webster Groves.
Benson still has about a year left in her Peace Corps stint, but hasn’t been allowed to return to Tonga due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. She’s been living in Breckenridge, Colorado, for the past six months and working remotely for St. Louis-based Civitas, a nonprofit that is best known for its Model UN program.
She is scheduled to start law school at Loyola of Chicago this fall, and has plans to attend Loyola’s campus in Rome next spring.
“If she ever returns to Houma, she will find the three water tanks she worked so diligently to secure,” said Ann McReynolds, current public relations chair for the Rotary Club of Webster Groves. “Hopefully, she will also find the children in school for the entire day!”
Founded in 1924, the Rotary Club of Webster Groves is the oldest Rotary Club in St. Louis County and one of 35,000 clubs worldwide. The 62 club members take pride in their volunteer work both here and abroad, raising funds primarily through the club’s pancake festivals and trivia nights. Although the club’s in-person meetings are still on hold, members continue to meet virtually and look forward to when they can resume lunch meetings at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Webster Groves, visit webstergrovesrotary.org or contact Ann McReynolds at ARMcR@arm-mra.com or 314-960-0560.
Information provided by the Rotary Club of Webster Groves and compiled by Times staff.