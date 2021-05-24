A Webster Groves citizens group delivered a referendum petition bearing 982 signatures to the city clerk’s office on Tuesday morning, May 18. Signatures collected represent more than twice the number needed to force a public vote on a recent zoning code change.
The Webster Groves Citizens Organization had until Wednesday, May 19, to file the petition, which calls for a public vote on zoning code modifications passed by the Webster Groves City Council on May 4.
The group was required by the city charter to collect a minimum of 428 signatures from registered voters. Richard Mazzarella, president of The Webster Groves Residents Organization, said most of the 982 signatures collected were gathered at a day-long signature drive held on May 15.
The petition was notarized, and the city clerk now has 15 days to determine whether it is signed by a sufficient number of registered voters living in Webster Groves. If certified by the clerk, the referendum then goes before the city council. The council can repeal its original ordinance or, should it fail to act within 30 days, must call for an election, according to the city charter.
The city council on May 4 amended the existing zoning code “to allow for additional opportunities to provide smaller scale housing within the community.” Changes would allow for duplex housing — two-family dwellings — on conforming lots within the A4 district. About 68% of the city is zoned A4, though a large portion of those lots do not meet regulations that would allow for two-family dwellings.