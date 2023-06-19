As Webster Groves completes its fiscal year 2024 budget and prepares to close out the final quarter of this fiscal year, some residents are questioning whether the city’s legal expenditures are excessive.
The city’s current budget for legal expenditures accounts for about $346,000 of the city’s roughly $30 million expenses, or 1.81% of the entire general fund budget, according to City Manager Marie Peoples.
The amount raised the eyebrows of John Youngblood, a representative of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2665, the union representing Webster Groves firefighters.
Youngblood and Local 2665 have been critical of the city’s actions toward the fire department in the past year, including timeliness of supplying adequate emergency vehicles and the termination of a collective bargaining agreement the city maintains was necessary to control rampant overtime spending. The latter resulted in a lawsuit that is pending a decision by the St. Louis County Circuit Court.
“The thing that’s really interesting is the city keeps claiming they don’t have any money,” Youngblood said. “But when you see how much they’re spending on legal fees and retainer fees, that tells a different story.”
For instance, the city pays a monthly retainer of $9,000 to Bruntrager & Billings, which provides the city with basic legal services, including legislative matter preparation; attendance at all city council, plan commission and board of adjustment meetings; consultation on matters with staff; negotiations for sale of purchase of properties and routine research.
For matters outside of basic legal services, such as labor arbitration for police and fire, construction disputes and stormwater runoff issues, the city of Webster has paid Bruntrager & Billings an additional $53,000 to date in FY23.
The city also engages Stinson LLP, and has since early 2022, to provide labor counseling for the labor negotiations with both fire and police unions, which totaled $95,242.50 in additional legal expenses to date this fiscal year. Peoples said the city has historically used separate counsel from the city attorney for labor negotiations matters.
Similar to Webster Groves, Kirkwood also pays additional legal fees that vary from month to month for work done outside of city hall, according to Katherine Hessel, communications manager for the city of Kirkwood. The city’s monthly retainer, by comparison, is $4,500, with an overall annual legal services budget of roughly $250,000.
Webster’s total legal services funding comprises compensation for the city’s prosecuting attorney, city attorney, salary for the prosecuting attorney assistant and associated employee-related expenses. It also encompasses legal services such as cell tower lease litigation, opioid litigation and utility right-of-way agreements — services thatawarded the city more than $911,000 in one-time settlement revenue this fiscal year.
The city of Webster is proposing an increase in its overall legal services budget for the next fiscal year by about $12,000, or 3.4%, which Peoples said accounts for basic increases that are to be expected.
Like Youngblood, Webster Groves resident and St. Louis County firefighter and paramedic Brian Grossenheider is watching the city’s line items closely,
and he disagrees with how spending is being prioritized.
Grossenheider, who has been vocal in his opposition to city officials’ actions throughout the year regarding the Webster Groves Fire Department, said he won’t attempt to hide his bias against the city administration, but that as a resident, he sees where the funds could be better spent elsewhere.
“There are also parks and green spaces that appear neglected and overgrown while the city continues to pay these exorbitant legal fees,” he said. “I believe the residents are entitled to some accountability regarding these expenses and why they are justified.”
The city held a public hearing for the proposed budget for FY24 on June 6 and is expected to vote by month’s end before the new fiscal year begins on July 1. All budget materials are available at www.webstergrovesmo.gov/budget.