The principal of Steger Sixth Grade Center and Dr. Henry Givens Jr. Elementary School in Webster Groves will be an assistant superintendent in the Kirkwood School District next year.
Howard Fields III has been hired as the assistant superintendent of human resources, the Kirkwood School District announced Friday, March 13. Fields is also an adjunct professor at Harris-Stowe State University.
Fields will succeed Cindi Nelson, who will transition to the director of human resources for the Kirkwood School District on July 1.
Fields was selected by a committee of teachers, staff and administrators, including incoming Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich.
“Dr. Fields’s effective building leadership and ability to build trusting relationships with colleagues will help ensure the continued success of our school district,” Ulrich said.
Fields began his career in education as a teacher in the Riverview Gardens School District. He then became an assistant principal and later a principal in the district.
Fields was recently selected as the 2020 National Distinguished Principal from Missouri by the National Association of Elementary School Principals. He holds an educational doctorate, a specialist degree, a master’s of education degree and a bachelor’s degree in physical education, all from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He also holds a Missouri superintendent certificate.