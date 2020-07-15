Webster Groves Presbyterian Church will offer free mail-in ballot notarization services on Sunday, July 19 and Sunday, July 26 from noon to 3 p.m. on the parking lot on the east side of the church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves.
All Missourians will be able to vote by mail for the Aug. 4 and Nov. 3 elections. Except for those age 65 and older or those with specific health-related exemptions, most voters will need to have their ballot notarized before mailing it in.
Participants will need to sign their ballot envelope in front of the notary, present an ID and sign the notary’s log.
All voters and participants will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be provided for those without one. Social distancing will be maintained. The activity will take place outdoors, rain or shine.
For more information, call Janice Seele at 714-642-3376.