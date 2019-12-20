The Webster Groves Police Department reports that the entire metropolitan area is experiencing increased auto thefts and thefts from vehicles and garages. Many of the vehicle thefts occur when keys are left inside the car, with the vast majority of thefts are occurring from unlocked vehicles, according to the department. Residents are advised to keep their property safe and assist the police department by securing vehicles and removing all valuable items.
“A key should never be left in any vehicle - locked or unlocked,” according to Lt. Andy Miller.
More than a dozen incidents of car thefts and break ins were reported during the first week of December in Webster Groves. Some of those incidents involved groups of burglars going through vehicles. In once incident as many as six suspects were captured on a home security camera going through cars and garages.