The Webster Groves Police Department is asking citizens to report any information relevant to a suspicious incident near Avery Elementary School at Summit and Sunnyside.
On Friday, Jan. 29, a student was walking home after attending Avery Elementary School when they were approached by a vehicle, described as an older blue SUV with a tire on the back. Police said the vehicle was possibly a 2005 Toyota Rav4.
The student was walking south on Summit on the east sidewalk when the vehicle, traveling south, pulled up next to him and began what appeared to be pacing with him. The student looked over and saw the driver, who was a white male with brown hair, estimated at 30-40 years old.
The driver smiled at the child and then used both of his hands to motion for the student to come over to his vehicle. The student stated he ignored the man and began walking faster to catch up to the kids in front of him. The vehicle continued to pace the student for a few more seconds, then continued south on Summit Avenue.
The incident is suspicious but not being treated as criminal at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this event is asked to contact the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-645-3000, or Capt. Greg Perks at perksg@webstergroves.org.